Scottish Gossip: Hampden, Celtic, Lennon, Rangers, Lafferty, Hendry

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Glasgow City Council has moved to save Hampden from the axe by asking the SFA to extend its lease by up to five years. Council bosses are anxious to keep the national stadium as Scottish football's neutral acre and want the game's leaders to ditch plans to quit in 2020. (Daily Record)

Celtic are edging closer to an 18-month loan deal for Chelsea star Charly Musonda. Brendan Rodgers is an admirer of the 21-year-old playmaker and a deal is close to being agreed ahead of the transfer deadline. (Daily Record)

Rangers boss Graeme Murty insists he is not done yet after making Greg Docherty his fifth signing of a hectic transfer window. Murty is keen to strengthen his squad further, while others are likely to head for the exit before 31 January. "I wouldn't say our business is concluded - but that is in both directions," he says. (Scottish Sun)

Hamilton Accies manager Martin Canning believes the club have sold two Scotland stars of the future in Greg Docherty and Mikey Devlin. Docherty this week sealed a move to Rangers, while Accies skipper Devlin has joined Aberdeen. "I think both Michael and Greg will play for Scotland one day," says Canning. "There's no reason why they couldn't." (Scottish Sun)

Craig Levein has dismissed speculation linking Sunderland with a move for Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty. The Northern Ireland international, who moved to Tynecastle last June, has 18 months to run on his Tynecastle deal. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic remain confident of agreeing a deal with Dundee for defender Jack Hendry before the transfer deadline. However, the Premiership leaders are expected to follow up their initial bid of £500,000. Bournemouth and West Ham are also reportedly interested in Hendry. (Daily Mail, print edition)