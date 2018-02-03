Scottish League Two
Clyde15:00Edinburgh City
Venue: Broadwood Stadium

Clyde v Edinburgh City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose23145434241047
2Peterhead21151556263046
3Stenhousemuir2110563527835
4Stirling21103839281133
5Elgin2110383536-133
6Annan Athletic228772720731
7Berwick2173111937-1824
8Clyde204882433-920
9Edinburgh City2153131834-1618
10Cowdenbeath2116141133-229
