Arbroath v Albion Rovers
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ayr
|23
|15
|3
|5
|63
|30
|33
|48
|2
|Raith Rovers
|22
|14
|5
|3
|43
|18
|25
|47
|3
|Stranraer
|23
|10
|5
|8
|39
|39
|0
|35
|4
|Arbroath
|21
|10
|4
|7
|41
|30
|11
|34
|5
|Alloa
|21
|9
|5
|7
|32
|26
|6
|32
|6
|East Fife
|23
|8
|3
|12
|34
|42
|-8
|27
|7
|Airdrieonians
|22
|6
|8
|8
|30
|39
|-9
|26
|8
|Albion
|21
|6
|4
|11
|44
|52
|-8
|22
|9
|Forfar
|23
|6
|3
|14
|25
|50
|-25
|21
|10
|Queen's Park
|23
|4
|6
|13
|25
|50
|-25
|18
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired