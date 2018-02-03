Scottish Championship
St Mirren15:00Queen of Sth
Venue: Paisley 2021 Stadium, Scotland

St Mirren v Queen of the South

Line-ups

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 25Smith
  • 15Baird
  • 24Davis
  • 44Eckersley
  • 4McGinn
  • 7Magennis
  • 18Flynn
  • 11Smith
  • 10Morgan
  • 20Reilly

Substitutes

  • 2Demetriou
  • 6MacKenzie
  • 9Sutton
  • 16McShane
  • 21Stewart
  • 26Hill
  • 27Mullen

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 2Rooney
  • 4Fordyce
  • 5Brownlie
  • 24Mercer
  • 12Thomson
  • 8Rankin
  • 6Cameron
  • 11Dobbie
  • 25Dykes
  • 18Fergusson

Substitutes

  • 10Thomas
  • 15Todorov
  • 17Murray
  • 19Bell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 27Harvey
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Saturday 3rd February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren23163443241951
2Dundee Utd2212463026440
3Livingston2110653324936
4Dunfermline2296738261233
5Queen of Sth229673731633
6Morton218763021931
7Inverness CT238693028230
8Falkirk225892335-1223
9Dumbarton2248101530-1520
10Brechin2204181751-344
View full Scottish Championship table

