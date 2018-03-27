Inverness CT 1-0 Dundee United

Aaron Doran (far left) got the winning goal for Inverness

Inverness Caledonian Thistle pulled level with seventh-placed Falkirk with a well deserved win against Dundee United in the Scottish Championship.

The result leaves United in fourth with one win from their past eight matches.

Caley Thistle took the lead just before half-time when Aaron Doran clipped a George Oakley through ball past Harry Lewis from 12 yards.

Scott McDonald scorned a good chance to equalise for the Tangerines in the second half.

Dundee United, who occupy the final promotion play-off berth, remain a point behind Greenock Morton.

The home side dominated the first half and yet it was United who had the first early chance, McDonald's low shot from 18 yards bringing a comfortable save from Mark Ridgers.

Former manager Paul Sturrock, back at United in a coaching and scouting role, watches on from the stand

Oakley had two efforts himself in the first half, firstly heading over a Nathan Austin shot which seemed netbound, from two yards out, then testing Lewis with a low shot.

Doran ensured Inverness went in ahead at the break and just after the hour mark 16-year-old Daniel Mackay had his shot saved by Lewis.

The United keeper had to again look lively low to his left to thwart a Charlie Trafford drive.

McDonald's shot from 14 yards flew over the bar as United passed up a chance to level.

Inverness quickly hit back with MacKay racing in on goal only for Lewis to block the shot with his chest.