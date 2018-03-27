Match ends, Inverness CT 1, Dundee United 0.
Inverness CT 1-0 Dundee United
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Inverness Caledonian Thistle pulled level with seventh-placed Falkirk with a well deserved win against Dundee United in the Scottish Championship.
The result leaves United in fourth with one win from their past eight matches.
Caley Thistle took the lead just before half-time when Aaron Doran clipped a George Oakley through ball past Harry Lewis from 12 yards.
Scott McDonald scorned a good chance to equalise for the Tangerines in the second half.
Dundee United, who occupy the final promotion play-off berth, remain a point behind Greenock Morton.
The home side dominated the first half and yet it was United who had the first early chance, McDonald's low shot from 18 yards bringing a comfortable save from Mark Ridgers.
Oakley had two efforts himself in the first half, firstly heading over a Nathan Austin shot which seemed netbound, from two yards out, then testing Lewis with a low shot.
Doran ensured Inverness went in ahead at the break and just after the hour mark 16-year-old Daniel Mackay had his shot saved by Lewis.
The United keeper had to again look lively low to his left to thwart a Charlie Trafford drive.
McDonald's shot from 14 yards flew over the bar as United passed up a chance to level.
Inverness quickly hit back with MacKay racing in on goal only for Lewis to block the shot with his chest.
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 28Ridgers
- 22McKay
- 5Warren
- 23Donaldson
- 3TremarcoBooked at 33mins
- 7Polworth
- 11VigursBooked at 90mins
- 24TraffordSubstituted forChalmersat 81'minutes
- 8AustinSubstituted forMackayat 60'minutesBooked at 65mins
- 14Oakley
- 10Doran Cogan
Substitutes
- 1Esson
- 4Chalmers
- 16Calder
- 17Seedorf
- 18Elbouzedi
- 20Bell
- 27Mackay
Dundee Utd
- 25Lewis
- 14Edjenguele
- 2MurdochBooked at 73mins
- 91Mohsni
- 29Ralston
- 16Flood
- 10FraserSubstituted forLyngat 60'minutes
- 12StantonSubstituted forKingat 80'minutes
- 17Robson
- 8McDonaldBooked at 52mins
- 9MikkelsenSubstituted forSmithat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Durnan
- 11King
- 15Slater
- 21Mehmet
- 24Gillespie
- 28Smith
- 58Lyng
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 2,328
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inverness CT 1, Dundee United 0.
Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).
William Edjenguele (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).
William Edjenguele (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Emil Lyng (Dundee United) header from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).
Matthew Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Matthew Smith.
Foul by Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT).
Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Joe Chalmers replaces Charlie Trafford.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Billy King replaces Samuel Stanton.
Attempt missed. Matthew Smith (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).
Matthew Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United).
Attempt missed. Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) header from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Bilel Mohsni.
Attempt saved. Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT).
Jamie Robson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Bilel Mohsni (Dundee United).
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Harry Lewis.
Attempt saved. Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Aaron Doran.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Daniel Mackay replaces Nathan Austin.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Emil Lyng replaces Scott Fraser.
Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).
Willo Flood (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Gary Warren (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott McDonald (Dundee United).
Booking
Scott McDonald (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.