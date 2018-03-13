Match ends, Dumbarton 1, Brechin City 0.
Dumbarton 1-0 Brechin City
Second-bottom Dumbarton moved to within six points of Inverness Caledonian Thistle by beating Brechin City.
Dimitris Froxylias struck following Andy Stirling's pass to give the Sons the lead before half-time.
Stirling had already fired wide during the opening exchanges and Liam Dick had an effort blocked for the hosts.
Brechin - bottom of the table and without a league win this season - were unable to convert some late pressure into a clear chance.
They slip 20 points adrift with 10 fixtures remaining and both they and Dumbarton have played a game more than Inverness.
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Gallacher
- 12Wardrop
- 4Dowie
- 55Barr
- 22Dick
- 20FroxyliasSubstituted forStewartat 86'minutes
- 14Hutton
- 6Carswell
- 25Stirling
- 23RussellSubstituted forNisbetat 65'minutes
- 21HandlingSubstituted forBurtat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Gallagher
- 9Stewart
- 15Hill
- 19Ewings
- 24Nisbet
- 30Wilson
- 31Burt
Brechin
- 19O'Neil
- 29Smith
- 20Crighton
- 17GadzhalovSubstituted forFuscoat 20'minutesBooked at 52mins
- 16Morrison
- 7TappingBooked at 81mins
- 6DaleSubstituted forGrahamat 77'minutes
- 11Watt
- 15SparkBooked at 67mins
- 22Mackin
- 18OrsiBooked at 30minsSubstituted forLayneat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Costello
- 4Fusco
- 8Graham
- 10Layne
- 25Storie
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 403
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dumbarton 1, Brechin City 0.
Attempt missed. Andy Stirling (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Sean Crighton (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Stewart (Dumbarton).
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Mark Stewart replaces Dimitris Froxylias.
Attempt saved. Andy Stirling (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Callum Tapping (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Tapping (Brechin City).
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Craig Barr.
Craig Barr (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Fusco (Brechin City).
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Andy Dowie.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Finn Graham replaces James Dale.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Liam Burt replaces Daniel Handling.
Attempt missed. Andy Stirling (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) header from very close range is just a bit too high.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Euan Smith.
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).
Dylan Mackin (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Euan Spark (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Kevin Nisbet replaces Iain Russell.
Foul by Craig Barr (Dumbarton).
Gary Fusco (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Gary Fusco.
Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Euan Spark (Brechin City).
Attempt saved. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Isaac Layne replaces Kalvin Orsi.
Attempt missed. Dylan Mackin (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).
Euan Spark (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Daniel Handling (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Dale (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Sam Wardrop (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Gary Fusco (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Daniel Handling (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.