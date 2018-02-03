Scottish Championship
Falkirk15:00Livingston
Venue: Falkirk Stadium

Falkirk v Livingston

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren23163443241951
2Dundee Utd2212463026440
3Livingston2110653324936
4Dunfermline2296738261233
5Queen of Sth229673731633
6Morton218763021931
7Inverness CT238693028230
8Falkirk225892335-1223
9Dumbarton2248101530-1520
10Brechin2204181751-344
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired