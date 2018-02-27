Boreham Wood P-P Maidenhead United
-
- From the section Conference
Tuesday's National League game between Boreham Wood and Maidenhead has been postponed because of weather conditions and safety concerns around the ground.
Following a pitch inspection at Meadow Park at 11:30 GMT the decision was taken to call the match off.
Both clubs say a rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in the "near future".
Boreham Wood are fifth in the table, in one of the six play-off places, while Maidenhead are 12th.