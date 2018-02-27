National League
Boreham WoodPMaidenhead UnitedP
Match postponed - Frozen Pitch

Boreham Wood P-P Maidenhead United

Tuesday's National League game between Boreham Wood and Maidenhead has been postponed because of weather conditions and safety concerns around the ground.

Following a pitch inspection at Meadow Park at 11:30 GMT the decision was taken to call the match off.

Both clubs say a rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in the "near future".

Boreham Wood are fifth in the table, in one of the six play-off places, while Maidenhead are 12th.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield35208748361268
2Sutton United35189854391563
3Tranmere361710957372061
4Aldershot351612755371860
5Boreham Wood351612750331760
6Wrexham361515641281360
7Fylde3615101161451655
8Ebbsfleet36141394741655
9Dover351412947331454
10Bromley3414101056411552
11Dag & Red35149125445951
12Maidenhead United351211124948147
13Eastleigh361015115358-545
14Gateshead341014104236644
15Woking35127164453-943
16Leyton Orient34119144247-542
17Halifax35912143646-1039
18Maidstone United35912144255-1339
19Hartlepool34910153850-1237
20Barrow33812134045-536
21Solihull Moors3497183549-1434
22Chester35612173257-2530
23Torquay3569203260-2827
24Guiseley35510203066-3625
View full National League table

