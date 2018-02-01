Burnley v Manchester City

Sean Dyche's Burnley have already lost twice to Manchester City this season

TEAM NEWS

Burnley defender James Tarkowski could return from the groin injury that caused him to miss the midweek draw against Newcastle.

Steven Defour is facing at least two months out because of a knee injury.

Manchester City playmaker David Silva is a doubt after coming off injured against West Brom in midweek.

Fernandinho is available, with the FA deciding not to take retrospective action against him for standing on the leg of Albion's Grzegorz Krychowiak.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "Including their FA Cup defeat at Manchester City, Burnley have now gone nine games without a win - but they are still well on course for their highest league finish since coming sixth in 1974. Quite a feat.

"Manchester City might blow apart the Premier League record book. It's far from ridiculous to suggest that they could tie up the Premier League title when they play Manchester United at the Etihad in early April - how they would love that!

"They could - indeed should - also break the record for the biggest margin of victory in a Premier League campaign (18 points). How about setting new landmarks for the most points (95) and the most goals (103) too?

"For City, it feels as though anything is possible."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Clarets boss Sean Dyche would take a point now, but the Premier League leaders have got so many ways of opening teams up that it is hard to see Burnley holding out.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley's solitary victory in the past 18 competitive meetings came at home in March 2015, with George Boyd scoring the only goal in a Premier League fixture (D5, L12).

Manchester City have won the other six of their last seven trips to Turf Moor.

City have twice beaten Burnley already this season: 3-0 in the Premier League and 4-1 in the FA Cup.

Burnley

Sean Dyche's side are winless in eight league matches, drawing four and losing four.

They could suffer four successive Premier League home defeats for the first time since April 2010.

A sixth loss of the season at Turf Moor would equal their entire tally for 2016-17.

Burnley are the division's lowest-scoring home side, with eight goals from 12 games.

The Clarets have not won any of the last 51 top-flight games in which they conceded the first goal (D10, L41).

Manchester City

City have dropped points in their last two away games, having won their previous 10 this season. They haven't gone three Premier League away games without a win since May 2016.

The league leaders have equalled the best record by any club after 25 matches of an English top-flight season. Tottenham also won 22 and lost just one of their first 25 games in 1960-61.

Sergio Aguero has scored in each of his last four appearances against Burnley in all competitions, netting six goals in total.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-2 Probability of draw: 11% Probability of home win: 5% Probability of away win: 84%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.