Premier League
Burnley12:30Man City
Venue: Turf Moor

Burnley v Manchester City

Sean Dyche and Pep Guardiola on the touchline during this season's reverse fixture
Sean Dyche's Burnley have already lost twice to Manchester City this season

TEAM NEWS

Burnley defender James Tarkowski could return from the groin injury that caused him to miss the midweek draw against Newcastle.

Steven Defour is facing at least two months out because of a knee injury.

Manchester City playmaker David Silva is a doubt after coming off injured against West Brom in midweek.

Fernandinho is available, with the FA deciding not to take retrospective action against him for standing on the leg of Albion's Grzegorz Krychowiak.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "Including their FA Cup defeat at Manchester City, Burnley have now gone nine games without a win - but they are still well on course for their highest league finish since coming sixth in 1974. Quite a feat.

"Manchester City might blow apart the Premier League record book. It's far from ridiculous to suggest that they could tie up the Premier League title when they play Manchester United at the Etihad in early April - how they would love that!

"They could - indeed should - also break the record for the biggest margin of victory in a Premier League campaign (18 points). How about setting new landmarks for the most points (95) and the most goals (103) too?

"For City, it feels as though anything is possible."

Twitter: @Wilsonfooty

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Clarets boss Sean Dyche would take a point now, but the Premier League leaders have got so many ways of opening teams up that it is hard to see Burnley holding out.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v NFL stars Emmanuel Sanders and Josh Norman

  • Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Burnley's solitary victory in the past 18 competitive meetings came at home in March 2015, with George Boyd scoring the only goal in a Premier League fixture (D5, L12).
  • Manchester City have won the other six of their last seven trips to Turf Moor.
  • City have twice beaten Burnley already this season: 3-0 in the Premier League and 4-1 in the FA Cup.

Burnley

  • Sean Dyche's side are winless in eight league matches, drawing four and losing four.
  • They could suffer four successive Premier League home defeats for the first time since April 2010.
  • A sixth loss of the season at Turf Moor would equal their entire tally for 2016-17.
  • Burnley are the division's lowest-scoring home side, with eight goals from 12 games.
  • The Clarets have not won any of the last 51 top-flight games in which they conceded the first goal (D10, L41).

Manchester City

  • City have dropped points in their last two away games, having won their previous 10 this season. They haven't gone three Premier League away games without a win since May 2016.
  • The league leaders have equalled the best record by any club after 25 matches of an English top-flight season. Tottenham also won 22 and lost just one of their first 25 games in 1960-61.
  • Sergio Aguero has scored in each of his last four appearances against Burnley in all competitions, netting six goals in total.
SAM's verdict
Most probable score: 0-2Probability of draw: 11%
Probability of home win: 5%Probability of away win: 84%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd February 2018

  • BurnleyBurnley12:30Man CityManchester City
  • BournemouthAFC Bournemouth15:00StokeStoke City
  • BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion15:00West HamWest Ham United
  • LeicesterLeicester City15:00SwanseaSwansea City
  • Man UtdManchester United15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
  • West BromWest Bromwich Albion15:00SouthamptonSouthampton
  • ArsenalArsenal17:30EvertonEverton

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City25222173185568
2Man Utd25165449183153
3Liverpool25148357292850
4Chelsea25155545192650
5Tottenham25146549222748
6Arsenal25126746341242
7Burnley259882022-235
8Leicester259793734334
9Everton2587102840-1231
10Bournemouth2577112836-828
11Watford2576123344-1127
12West Ham2569103143-1227
13Crystal Palace2568112338-1526
14Newcastle2566132335-1224
15Brighton2559111834-1624
16Stoke2566132550-2524
17Huddersfield2566131944-2524
18Southampton25411102536-1123
19Swansea2565141836-1823
20West Brom25311111934-1520
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Cardio Tennis

Cardio Tennis

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired