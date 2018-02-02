West Bromwich Albion v Southampton

Alan Pardew - who managed Southampton between August 2009 and August 2010 - has never lost in five previous home league matches against them.

TEAM NEWS

West Brom captain Jonny Evans could return after a hamstring injury, while loan signing Daniel Sturridge may make his first start for the club.

Fellow new recruit Ali Gabr is also under consideration to play.

Southampton's record signing Guido Carrillo could be given his first start after making his Premier League debut as a substitute against Brighton.

Manolo Gabbiadini is doubtful with a hip injury, whilst fellow striker Charlie Austin remains out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: "Two of the bottom three go toe-to-toe, each hoping they can produce that moment of magic to earn victory and ease their relegation woes. The form guide offers little hope for either side.

"Under Alan Pardew, West Brom have managed one win in 11 Premier League games. Southampton are winless in 12!

"The signing of Daniel Sturridge should boost Albion's firepower but ex-Saint Jay Rodriguez is their man of the moment.

"You can almost see the headlines now as he fires the winner against his former club. Mind you, Shane Long might have designs on writing that script as well."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Brom head coach Alan Pardew: "There's a lot of pressure on this game. We have to keep the pressure up on the teams above us.

"Winning on Saturday would create more momentum for us. It's all very tight. All the clubs down the bottom will be looking at our game.

"We have to try and win the game in Cyrille's (Regis) honour on Saturday."

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino: "Obviously the most difficult thing in modern football is how you can create more action to convert.

"This is the most difficult thing in modern football. Why? Because the level of organisation is really high and the information that every single opponent has got about you, it's really high.

"I've never seen a league like right now where from the bottom to the middle are five, six points. It's nice but it's difficult at the same time."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both of these teams are in the bottom three, which is something I did not expect at the start of the season.

From what I have seen, Southampton look better equipped to get out of trouble, even if they have gone 12 league games without a win.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have won three of their last four Premier League matches against West Brom, including 1-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

West Brom have failed to score in seven of the last nine league meetings, but won both matches in which they did score.

There have been just seven goals scored in the last nine top-flight fixtures between the sides at The Hawthorns.

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom's 3-0 midweek defeat at Manchester City ended their four-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

It was also the first time they had failed to score in six matches.

The Baggies have lost just one of their last six Premier League home games, but four of those have ended in a draws.

They have picked up just eight points in 11 league matches since Alan Pardew first took charge - Southampton are one of only three teams to have earned fewer points in that period.

Albion's tally of three league wins this season is the lowest in the top four English divisions.

West Brom have dropped 15 points from winning positions this season, second only to Watford's 16.

Southampton

Southampton are without a win in 12 Premier League games since beating Everton in November (D5, L7).

It is their longest run without a top-flight victory since March 1995 - they have never gone 13 winless games in the Premier League.

Saints have drawn five of their last seven league games.

They could draw four consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since March 2002.

Southampton have won only one of their 11 away league fixtures this campaign: 1-0 at Crystal Palace in September.

Saints and West Brom have drawn a joint-league high 11 games this season.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 38% Probability of away win: 34%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.