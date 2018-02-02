Rangers v Hibernian

Hibs won 3-2 on their last visit to Ibrox in August

BBC coverage

Rangers are still without Bruno Alves, Graham Dorrans, Ryan Jack, Jordan Rossiter, Ross McCrorie, Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace against Hibernian.

Hibs have added goalkeeper Cammy Bell and Celtic midfielder Scott Allan to their squad, the latter on loan.

Paul Hanlon, Darren McGregor and Vykintas Slivka have knocks and will be assessed on Saturday morning.

Jamie Maclaren is likely to play some part off the bench but long-term absentees Ross Laidlaw, Steven Whittaker and David Gray remain out.

Scott Allan, who switched from a loan spell at Dundee to Easter Road this week, starts his second spell at Hibs, having previously played for the Leith outfit from 2014-15.

MATCH STATS

Rangers have won three and lost three of their past six league meetings with Hibernian.

Hibs have faced Rangers 15 times in all competitions since 2015 and have won eight of those encounters.

Neil Lennon's side have won more points from losing positions in the Scottish Premiership this season than any other team - 14.

Rangers have scored the most headed goals in the top flight this season (10), although just one of their past 10 goals has been a header.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Rangers boss Graeme Murty says it is a "massive positive" for him that the likes of Eduardo Herrera, Bruno Alves, Fabio Cardoso and Dalcio remain at Ibrox, despite offers for some players to move elsewhere.

"There was opportunity for people to go and play for other clubs and they chose to stay here," he said.

"As far as I'm concerned, that's a massive positive for me, because people want to be part of what we are trying to do.

"They are our players and I will utilise them if I see fit. They have to go out and bust themselves every day to prove that they're worthy of a spot in the team.

"We have healthy competition and a real good tempo and intensity around training. It gives me a bit of a headache but that's why I'm doing the job."

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon: "Scott [Allan] will give us a different dimension to our attacking play. We were looking for a creative, attacking type and we found him.

"It's now up to me to get the best out of him and for him to provide assists and score goals.

"He had a great time here on the pitch, it was probably the best spell of his career and we have to try and find that again for him.

"He's a bit of a nomad, he has had a lot of clubs in a short space of time and really needs to settle down, find a home and show what he can do.

"It will be a difficult game and Rangers have strengthened significantly. They got a good win over Aberdeen and followed that up at the weekend [by beating Ross County].

"No matter what time of season you go to Ibrox it's always a tough game, but we are in good form and are really pleased."