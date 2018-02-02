Dundee v Ross County

Ross County are six points adrift at the foot of the Premiership and eight below Dundee

Simon Murray goes straight into the Dundee squad for their game with Ross County after joining on loan from Hibs.

But new defender Genseric Kusunga, a replacement for the departed Jack Hendry, may have to wait with the club still awaiting international clearance.

Chris Routis could make an early return after suffering a shoulder injury against Rangers, with manager Owen Coyle hopeful he might make the trip.

Greg Tansey and Mattias Kait could make debuts and Jim O'Brien could feature.

But Jamie Lindsay and Sean Kelly remain long-term absentees.

Paul McGowan also returns from a knock for Dundee and Josh Meekings will be assessed but Craig Wighton and Marcus Haber are sidelined.

MATCH STATS

Dundee have won just one of their past five Scottish Premiership matches against Ross County, however that victory did come the last time the two sides met in December.

The Staggies, without a league win in 12, are unbeaten in their past three trips to Dundee in the top flight and have lost just one of their eight visits to Dens Park in the Premiership.

County have conceded a league-high 44 goals this season, with 11 of those coming via headers (another league-high).

No Scottish Premiership team has scored more penalties this season than Dundee (five - level with Hamilton Academical).

PRE-MATCH QUOTES

Dundee forward Simon Murray: "I feel the most determined I have ever been just because I have been put out on loan.

"I need to prove to my own club that maybe it was a mistake.

"I used to come to the Dundee games with my mates and family when I was growing up so it is a good fit for me."

Ross County boss Owen Coyle: "It's a huge, huge game. If we go and win the game we get them [Dundee] back to five points and still have them to play again.

"It's a huge game and one we need to be ready for to get us right back into the mix, and that's what we need to do before now and the time we get to the split.

"We need to make sure we're up there and in amongst it and from there you can kick on, but we need to get that momentum to give ourselves a real opportunity to get safe."