Heart of Midlothian v St Johnstone

Hearts' Harry Cochrane is injured for Saturday's visit of St Johnstone but new arrival Joaquim Adao could feature after signing on loan from Sion.

Rory Currie and Malaury Martin remain sidelined for the hosts.

Matty Willock, signed on loan from Manchester United, goes straight into the Saints squad at Tynecastle.

Wales winger George Williams will have to wait a week for his debut due to a knock, while goalkeeper Zander Clark hopes to recover from a dead leg.

Scott Tanser is available again following a knock but midfielder Paul Paton has left the Perth club while left-back Brian Easton and striker Callum Hendry remain out.

MATCH STATS

Hearts have won just one of their past nine Scottish Premiership games against St Johnstone, failing to score in six of those matches.

Saints have lost just one of their past four away matches against Hearts in the top flight (W1 D2), however that defeat did come in their last trip to Tynecastle Park back in October last year (1-0).

Only Celtic (13) have kept more clean sheets in the Premiership this season than Hearts (12).

St Johnstone have fired in the fewest shots on target (67) and scored the fewest goals in the league this season (22).

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "We don't have a good record against them. Recently it's been slightly better but we are very aware of how well organised Tommy (Wright) has his teams and how much effort and commitment they put into every match.

"They are going to be difficult to break down and they have players who are a threat going forward.

"If we're not at our best then we leave ourselves open to not winning this match, which is something that has happened fairly regularly against St Johnstone recently."

St Johnstone midfielder Matty Willock believes moving to Perth on loan from Manchester United is the ideal next step in his career, after a stint with FC Utrecht in the Netherlands.

"I am 21 now and I think it is time I started stepping up and showing people what I am about," he said. "That is why I have come here, to improve as a player.

"They play a different style of football in Holland, it is not as quick but very tactical and technical and I learned a lot.

"A few of the lads from United have just come up to Scotland, Sean Goss at Rangers and Demetri Mitchell at Hearts. I spoke to them and they told me the games come thick and fast, that it is a very physical game at quick tempo compared to under-23 level.

"Playing with men regularly and in an environment like this will definitely add to my game."