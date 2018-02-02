Aberdeen v Hamilton Academical

Aberdeen are second in the Scottish Premiership

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland (FM) & the BBC Sport website

Deadline-day signings Freddie Woodman and Sam Cosgrove go straight into the Aberdeen squad for Hamilton's visit.

Stevie May has returned to training but is still a week or so away from featuring again after ankle trouble.

Hamilton midfielder Darian MacKinnon begins a lengthy absence after suffering a knee injury against Dundee, while David Templeton is suspended.

But 20-year-old Manchester United midfielder Charlie Scott could make his debut after joining on loan.

Ali Crawford and Rakish Bingham remain on the sidelines.

MATCH STATS

Aberdeen are enjoying a seven-game winning streak at home against Hamilton Academical in the top flight, scoring 16 goals in the process.

Hamilton have failed to score in six of their past seven trips to Pittodrie, scoring just a single goal during that period.

Accies have dropped a league-high 17 points from leading positions in the Premiership this season.

The Dons are unbeaten in four home league games.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes: "It was important that we looked at this week ahead of the cup game next Saturday [against Dundee United] and tried to pick up nine points.

"We've beat a very good Kilmarnock team, who hadn't lost away from home under Steve Clarke.

"We went up to Dingwall and won during the week against a team [Ross County] fighting for survival and I thought we dealt with that very comfortably.

"Now we have a home game against Hamilton, another team fighting at the bottom. At this stage of the season, whether it's teams trying to get into Europe, the top six or stay in the league, there's a lot on each game. Hopefully we can get on top of Hamilton and win the game."

Hamilton goalkeeper Gary Woods believes Accies can move on quickly from the departures of some of their longest-serving players.

Club captain Michael Devlin, Gary Gillespie and Greg Docherty all left in January after coming through the youth ranks, while Louis Longridge signed for Falkirk after six years in Lanarkshire.

"Some of the players that have left had been part of the club for a fair few years and come through the system," Woods said.

"But that's football, people move on. We wish them all the best but we have to concentrate on the players that are here and moving up the table.

"It's a very welcoming club. We just need to stick together, integrate the new players quite quickly and go to Aberdeen and get a result."