Wycombe Wanderers v Carlisle United
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Luton
|30
|18
|6
|6
|66
|30
|36
|60
|2
|Wycombe
|29
|15
|7
|7
|55
|40
|15
|52
|3
|Notts County
|29
|14
|9
|6
|48
|32
|16
|51
|4
|Exeter
|28
|16
|3
|9
|40
|33
|7
|51
|5
|Coventry
|29
|15
|5
|9
|34
|21
|13
|50
|6
|Mansfield
|29
|13
|11
|5
|43
|32
|11
|50
|7
|Swindon
|29
|16
|2
|11
|45
|40
|5
|50
|8
|Accrington
|28
|15
|4
|9
|48
|34
|14
|49
|9
|Lincoln City
|29
|13
|9
|7
|41
|28
|13
|48
|10
|Newport
|30
|12
|10
|8
|41
|36
|5
|46
|11
|Colchester
|30
|11
|10
|9
|40
|37
|3
|43
|12
|Crawley
|30
|12
|6
|12
|32
|35
|-3
|42
|13
|Carlisle
|29
|11
|8
|10
|39
|37
|2
|41
|14
|Stevenage
|30
|10
|8
|12
|38
|41
|-3
|38
|15
|Cambridge
|29
|10
|8
|11
|28
|39
|-11
|38
|16
|Cheltenham
|30
|9
|8
|13
|40
|45
|-5
|35
|17
|Grimsby
|31
|9
|8
|14
|28
|43
|-15
|35
|18
|Port Vale
|30
|9
|6
|15
|34
|41
|-7
|33
|19
|Yeovil
|29
|8
|7
|14
|41
|50
|-9
|31
|20
|Morecambe
|30
|7
|9
|14
|29
|41
|-12
|30
|21
|Crewe
|29
|9
|2
|18
|34
|49
|-15
|29
|22
|Chesterfield
|30
|7
|6
|17
|30
|53
|-23
|27
|23
|Forest Green
|30
|7
|5
|18
|31
|53
|-22
|26
|24
|Barnet
|29
|5
|7
|17
|28
|43
|-15
|22
