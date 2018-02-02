Colchester United v Newport County

David Pipe has won one cap for Wales

David Pipe is a doubt for Newport with a hamstring injury that could make him miss their FA Cup fourth round replay at Wembley against Tottenham Hotspur.

However, fellow defender Mark O'Brien has recovered after illness forced him to miss Newport's 3-1 loss at Lincoln.

Colchester, one place and three points behind Newport, are hopeful Ryan Inniss can recover from an ankle injury.

The U's could also welcome back winger Brennan Dickinson who is returning from a serious knee injury.