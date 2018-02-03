Bury v Blackpool
-
- From the section League One
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wigan
|27
|18
|6
|3
|53
|13
|40
|60
|2
|Blackburn
|29
|17
|8
|4
|54
|27
|27
|59
|3
|Shrewsbury
|28
|17
|7
|4
|37
|20
|17
|58
|4
|Scunthorpe
|30
|14
|9
|7
|42
|30
|12
|51
|5
|Bradford
|30
|15
|3
|12
|44
|45
|-1
|48
|6
|Rotherham
|29
|14
|5
|10
|48
|36
|12
|47
|7
|Charlton
|28
|13
|7
|8
|37
|33
|4
|46
|8
|Peterborough
|28
|12
|7
|9
|46
|37
|9
|43
|9
|Portsmouth
|29
|13
|3
|13
|34
|33
|1
|42
|10
|Gillingham
|29
|10
|10
|9
|34
|32
|2
|40
|11
|Bristol Rovers
|29
|12
|3
|14
|42
|45
|-3
|39
|12
|Oxford Utd
|29
|10
|8
|11
|44
|43
|1
|38
|13
|Plymouth
|30
|10
|8
|12
|33
|39
|-6
|38
|14
|Doncaster
|30
|9
|10
|11
|34
|35
|-1
|37
|15
|Fleetwood
|29
|10
|6
|13
|40
|45
|-5
|36
|16
|Wimbledon
|28
|9
|7
|12
|28
|31
|-3
|34
|17
|Southend
|29
|9
|7
|13
|35
|49
|-14
|34
|18
|Walsall
|28
|8
|9
|11
|35
|41
|-6
|33
|19
|Blackpool
|29
|8
|9
|12
|34
|40
|-6
|33
|20
|Northampton
|30
|9
|6
|15
|28
|50
|-22
|33
|21
|MK Dons
|28
|7
|9
|12
|29
|40
|-11
|30
|22
|Oldham
|30
|7
|8
|15
|41
|55
|-14
|29
|23
|Rochdale
|26
|4
|10
|12
|26
|37
|-11
|22
|24
|Bury
|28
|5
|5
|18
|21
|43
|-22
|20
