Championship
Wolves17:30Sheff Utd
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United

Benik Afobe celebrates a goal
Benik Afobe scored 23 goals in 48 appearances during his first spell with Wolves
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 GMT

Wolves will include Benik Afobe in their squad to face Sheffield United after the striker rejoined the Championship leaders on Wednesday.

Midfielder Romain Saiss (hamstring) remains a doubt after missing the win at Ipswich last Saturday.

Sheffield United have no new injury or suspension concerns following Tuesday's 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa.

Goalkeeper Jamal Blackman (groin) is undergoing rehabilitation with parent club Chelsea.

Match facts

  • Wolves have lost one of their last 11 home league matches against Sheffield United (W5 D5).
  • The Blades have not done a Football League double over Wolves since the 1989/90 season.
  • Nottingham Forest ended Wolves' 11 game unbeaten home run (W9 D2) in their last home league game, they haven't lost two in a run at Molineux since February 2017.
  • Sheffield United are winless in their last 11 Championship matches when facing a side starting that day top of the table (D4 L7), with their last win of this kind coming in October 2003 against West Bromwich Albion.
  • The Blades have won just two of their last 12 league games (D4 L6), this is after 11 wins in their previous 14 (L3).
  • Chris Wilder's only previous managerial trip to Molineux saw his Northampton side - then of League Two - win 3-2 at Wolves in the League Cup in August 2014.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves29205451222965
2Derby29159544232154
3Aston Villa29158643251853
4Cardiff28156740251551
5Bristol City29149642321051
6Fulham29139749351448
7Sheff Utd29144114233946
8Middlesbrough291361038271145
9Preston29111263528745
10Leeds29135114033744
11Brentford29111084236643
12Ipswich29124134141040
13Norwich29117112933-440
14Millwall29811103333035
15Nottm Forest29112163546-1135
16Sheff Wed29712103034-433
17QPR2989123142-1133
18Reading2988133337-432
19Barnsley2969142943-1427
20Birmingham2976161940-2127
21Hull29511133945-626
22Bolton2868142646-2026
23Sunderland29510143150-1925
24Burton2966172255-3324
View full Championship table

