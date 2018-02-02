Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United
-
- From the section Championship
Wolves will include Benik Afobe in their squad to face Sheffield United after the striker rejoined the Championship leaders on Wednesday.
Midfielder Romain Saiss (hamstring) remains a doubt after missing the win at Ipswich last Saturday.
Sheffield United have no new injury or suspension concerns following Tuesday's 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa.
Goalkeeper Jamal Blackman (groin) is undergoing rehabilitation with parent club Chelsea.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 64%
|Draw 22%
|Away win 14%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Wolves have lost one of their last 11 home league matches against Sheffield United (W5 D5).
- The Blades have not done a Football League double over Wolves since the 1989/90 season.
- Nottingham Forest ended Wolves' 11 game unbeaten home run (W9 D2) in their last home league game, they haven't lost two in a run at Molineux since February 2017.
- Sheffield United are winless in their last 11 Championship matches when facing a side starting that day top of the table (D4 L7), with their last win of this kind coming in October 2003 against West Bromwich Albion.
- The Blades have won just two of their last 12 league games (D4 L6), this is after 11 wins in their previous 14 (L3).
- Chris Wilder's only previous managerial trip to Molineux saw his Northampton side - then of League Two - win 3-2 at Wolves in the League Cup in August 2014.