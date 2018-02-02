Sunderland v Ipswich Town
Sunderland's deadline day signings Lee Camp, Ovie Ejaria and Ashley Fletcher could all make their debuts.
Chris Coleman still has worries at centre-back, with John O'Shea hoping to recover from illness and Lamine Kone still doubtful after a knee problem.
Ipswich midfielder Cole Skuse should feature after overcoming a foot injury, but Dean Gerken (hip) remains absent.
Striker David McGoldrick and Tristan Nydam are doubtful with knocks, and Tom Adeyemi is likely to miss out.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 46%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 27%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Sunderland have won their last seven home matches against Ipswich in all competitions, though this is the first meeting at the Stadium of Light since January 2007.
- The Tractor Boys haven't won away at Sunderland since August 1989, a 4-2 victory at Roker Park.
- Chris Coleman was victorious over Mick McCarthy the last time they faced, with Coleman's Coventry winning 2-1 in a Championship game against Wolves in February 2009.
- McCarthy has never won away from home at Sunderland in the second tier (P5 W0 D1 L4), with one of those defeats a 6-0 defeat in December 1995 as Millwall manager.
- Sunderland have won seven points in their last four league games at the Stadium of Light, more than their last 17 home games combined.
- Ipswich have won just one of their last eight away Championship outings (D2 L5), failing to win any of their last four (D1 L3).