Championship
Reading15:00Millwall
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Millwall

Chris Martin signs on loan for Reading
Chris Martin completed his loan move from Derby to Reading on transfer deadline day
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 GMT

Reading may give starts to loan signings centre-back Tommy Elphick and striker Chris Martin against Millwall.

Club captain Paul McShane and midfielder John Swift (both hamstring) are still continuing their recoveries.

Tim Cahill is not yet fit to feature for the Lions, but fellow newcomer Ben Marshall could make his debut.

On-loan defender Jason Shackell could return after being ineligible to face parent club Derby, but forward Aiden O'Brien (ankle) remains sidelined.

SAM's prediction
Home win 44%Draw 28%Away win 28%

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"The win at Burton on Tuesday gave us a little boost, but Millwall will be very important as well. Hopefully we can replicate the performance from midweek.

"When we met Millwall earlier in the season, it was a game where we suddenly let a 1-0 lead slip and came out on the wrong end of a result.

"But that's what Championship football is all about, we've experienced it a bit this season and we need to better prepared for that on Saturday."

Match facts

  • Reading have won seven and drawn two of their past nine home matches against Millwall in all competitions.
  • Millwall's last away win at Reading came in January 2001, when current manager Neil Harris scored a hat-trick in a 4-3 victory.
  • The Royals have won just two of their past 12 Championship home games (D3 L7), failing to win all four home games in December and January (D1 L3).
  • The Lions ended their run of 21 Championship away games without a victory with their win over Leeds - they last won two successive away trips in the second tier in February 2015.
  • Reading's Jón Dadi Bödvarsson has scored five goals in his past four appearances in all competitions, scoring a brace last time out against Burton and a hat-trick against Stevenage in the FA Cup.
  • Jed Wallace has had a hand in five goals in his past seven starts for Millwall in all competitions (2 goals, 3 assists).

Saturday 3rd February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves29205451222965
2Derby29159544232154
3Aston Villa29158643251853
4Cardiff28156740251551
5Bristol City29149642321051
6Fulham29139749351448
7Sheff Utd29144114233946
8Middlesbrough291361038271145
9Preston29111263528745
10Leeds29135114033744
11Brentford29111084236643
12Ipswich29124134141040
13Norwich29117112933-440
14Millwall29811103333035
15Nottm Forest29112163546-1135
16Sheff Wed29712103034-433
17QPR2989123142-1133
18Reading2988133337-432
19Barnsley2969142943-1427
20Birmingham2976161940-2127
21Hull29511133945-626
22Bolton2868142646-2026
23Sunderland29510143150-1925
24Burton2966172255-3324
View full Championship table

Top Stories

