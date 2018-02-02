Reading v Millwall
-
Reading may give starts to loan signings centre-back Tommy Elphick and striker Chris Martin against Millwall.
Club captain Paul McShane and midfielder John Swift (both hamstring) are still continuing their recoveries.
Tim Cahill is not yet fit to feature for the Lions, but fellow newcomer Ben Marshall could make his debut.
On-loan defender Jason Shackell could return after being ineligible to face parent club Derby, but forward Aiden O'Brien (ankle) remains sidelined.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 44%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 28%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"The win at Burton on Tuesday gave us a little boost, but Millwall will be very important as well. Hopefully we can replicate the performance from midweek.
"When we met Millwall earlier in the season, it was a game where we suddenly let a 1-0 lead slip and came out on the wrong end of a result.
"But that's what Championship football is all about, we've experienced it a bit this season and we need to better prepared for that on Saturday."
Match facts
- Reading have won seven and drawn two of their past nine home matches against Millwall in all competitions.
- Millwall's last away win at Reading came in January 2001, when current manager Neil Harris scored a hat-trick in a 4-3 victory.
- The Royals have won just two of their past 12 Championship home games (D3 L7), failing to win all four home games in December and January (D1 L3).
- The Lions ended their run of 21 Championship away games without a victory with their win over Leeds - they last won two successive away trips in the second tier in February 2015.
- Reading's Jón Dadi Bödvarsson has scored five goals in his past four appearances in all competitions, scoring a brace last time out against Burton and a hat-trick against Stevenage in the FA Cup.
- Jed Wallace has had a hand in five goals in his past seven starts for Millwall in all competitions (2 goals, 3 assists).