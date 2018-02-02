Norwich City v Middlesbrough
- From the section Championship
Norwich could be without forward James Maddison, who only returned to training on Friday after a muscle problem.
Harrison Reed should stay at right-back with Ivo Pinto (knee) out and Timm Klose (foot) is a doubt, while Wes Hoolahan and Tom Trybull are available.
Middlesbrough could give debuts to new signings Muhamed Besic and Martin Cranie.
Fellow new recruit Jack Harrison is unlikely to be involved as he lacks match fitness.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 38%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 34%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Norwich have collected just one victory in their last six home league matches against Middlesbrough (D3 L2), a 1-0 win in October 2010.
- Middlesbrough have not lost three consecutive matches against the Canaries in all competitions since December 1961.
- Both teams have scored in eight of Norwich's last nine Championship home matches, including each of the last six games (W2 D2 L2).
- After losing three successive away games, Boro have won three in a row; their longest winning streak on the road since January 2016 (four consecutive away wins).
- James Maddison's eight goals in the Championship have been worth 13 points for Norwich this season; more than any other player in the competition. In fact, the Canaries' last three wins have all come courtesy of a Maddison strike.
- Tony Pulis won his last Championship meeting with Norwich in March 2008 as Stoke manager, with Mamady Sidibe securing the points in a 1-0 win.