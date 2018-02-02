Championship
Norwich15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Middlesbrough

James Maddison
James Maddison is Norwich's top scorer with eight league goals this season
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 GMT

Norwich could be without forward James Maddison, who only returned to training on Friday after a muscle problem.

Harrison Reed should stay at right-back with Ivo Pinto (knee) out and Timm Klose (foot) is a doubt, while Wes Hoolahan and Tom Trybull are available.

Middlesbrough could give debuts to new signings Muhamed Besic and Martin Cranie.

Fellow new recruit Jack Harrison is unlikely to be involved as he lacks match fitness.

SAM's prediction
Home win 38%Draw 28%Away win 34%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Norwich have collected just one victory in their last six home league matches against Middlesbrough (D3 L2), a 1-0 win in October 2010.
  • Middlesbrough have not lost three consecutive matches against the Canaries in all competitions since December 1961.
  • Both teams have scored in eight of Norwich's last nine Championship home matches, including each of the last six games (W2 D2 L2).
  • After losing three successive away games, Boro have won three in a row; their longest winning streak on the road since January 2016 (four consecutive away wins).
  • James Maddison's eight goals in the Championship have been worth 13 points for Norwich this season; more than any other player in the competition. In fact, the Canaries' last three wins have all come courtesy of a Maddison strike.
  • Tony Pulis won his last Championship meeting with Norwich in March 2008 as Stoke manager, with Mamady Sidibe securing the points in a 1-0 win.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves29205451222965
2Derby29159544232154
3Aston Villa29158643251853
4Cardiff28156740251551
5Bristol City29149642321051
6Fulham29139749351448
7Sheff Utd29144114233946
8Middlesbrough291361038271145
9Preston29111263528745
10Leeds29135114033744
11Brentford29111084236643
12Ipswich29124134141040
13Norwich29117112933-440
14Millwall29811103333035
15Nottm Forest29112163546-1135
16Sheff Wed29712103034-433
17QPR2989123142-1133
18Reading2988133337-432
19Barnsley2969142943-1427
20Birmingham2976161940-2127
21Hull29511133945-626
22Bolton2868142646-2026
23Sunderland29510143150-1925
24Burton2966172255-3324
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children playing rugby.

Rugbytots Chichester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired