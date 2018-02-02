Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City
-
- From the section Championship
Sheffield Wednesday forward Marco Matias (thigh) could feature after missing the draw with Middlesbrough.
Midfielder Barry Bannan (hip) has returned to full training but will not be included in Saturday's squad.
Birmingham are likely to be without winger Jacques Maghoma and midfielder David Davis after they picked up injuries in the win over Sunderland.
Manager Steve Cotterill confirmed one of the pair will definitely be missing, but would not reveal which one.
Cotterill added the second player would have a '50-50' chance of playing at best.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 55%
|Draw 25%
|Away win 20%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in six league matches against the Blues at Hillsborough (W4 D2) since losing 3-0 in December 2006.
- Birmingham have not scored a league goal in any of their last three visits since a Lee Novak goal in a 4-1 defeat in March 2014.
- The Owls have failed to score in five successive Championship games, last scoring 475 minutes ago against Nottingham Forest in December.
- Birmingham City have scored four goals and picked up five points in their last three away games; as many goals and three more points than in their opening 11 away games of the season.
- Gary Hooper has scored 33.3% of Sheffield Wednesday's league goals this season but has only bagged three in his last 13 league games.
- Birmingham have scored just nine second half goals this season; Sheffield Wednesday have scored nine goals between the 64th and 70th minutes alone.