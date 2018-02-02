Aston Villa v Burton Albion

Burton Albion new boy Darren Bent scored 25 goals in 53 starts while an Aston Villa player

Aston Villa could give a debut to striker Lewis Grabban, who signed on loan from Bournemouth on Wednesday.

On-loan Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is also hoping to make his first Villa appearance, but may again be named on the substitutes' bench.

Burton Albion winger Lloyd Dyer is likely to return after a back problem.

Midfielder Jacob Davenport could play his first game for the Brewers, and striker Darren Bent may be fit despite a knock in the 3-1 loss to Reading.

Left-back Damien McCrory (knee) misses the game at Villa Park.

SAM's prediction Home win 73% Draw 17% Away win 10%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts