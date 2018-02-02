Leeds United v Cardiff City

From the section

Pierre-Michel Lasogga has scored seven goals for Leeds this season

Leeds United remain without the suspended Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips, Eunan O'Kane and Samu Saiz.

Conor Shaughnessy (ankle) is set to be out for several weeks and new signing Tyler Roberts will not make his debut as he has a knock.

Cardiff could give debuts to new signings Gary Madine and Jamie Ward.

Full-back Joe Bennett serves a one-match ban for his red card in the FA Cup defeat by Manchester City on Sunday.

SAM's prediction Home win 38% Draw 28% Away win 34%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

