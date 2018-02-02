Leeds United v Cardiff City
-
- From the section Championship
Leeds United remain without the suspended Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips, Eunan O'Kane and Samu Saiz.
Conor Shaughnessy (ankle) is set to be out for several weeks and new signing Tyler Roberts will not make his debut as he has a knock.
Cardiff could give debuts to new signings Gary Madine and Jamie Ward.
Full-back Joe Bennett serves a one-match ban for his red card in the FA Cup defeat by Manchester City on Sunday.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 38%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 34%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Leeds have won one of their last 10 home league games against Cardiff (D3 L6), winning 1-0 courtesy of an Alex Mowatt strike in November 2015.
- Cardiff have not conceded more than once in any of their last 12 league trips to Elland Road (seven conceded in total) since a 3-0 defeat in April 1963.
- Since a run of four successive league wins, Leeds United have picked up just two points in their last five games (D2 L3), failing to score on four occasions in this run.
- Cardiff have conceded 56% of their league goals in the last 30 minutes this season; only opponents Leeds (58%) have recorded a higher percentage.
- Leeds have lost 11 of the 12 games they have fallen behind in this season in the Championship (92%); the worst such percentage in the competition.
- Since leaving Leeds in April 2013, Neil Warnock has faced his former club four times and won all four matches, two of which have been with Cardiff.