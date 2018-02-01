Fulham v Nottingham Forest
-
- From the section Championship
Fulham will assess captain Tom Cairney (knee) and forward Floyd Ayite (calf).
Defender Cyrus Christie and striker Aleksandar Mitrovic may make their debuts after joining on deadline day.
Nottingham Forest have seven new faces available after a hectic end to the January transfer window, but most of the players have not much game time.
Costel Pantilimon is likely to start in goal, with Joe Lolley, Lee Tomlin, Jack Colback, Adlene Guedioura and Ashkan Dejagah all in contention.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 60%
|Draw 23%
|Away win 17%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Fulham haven't won three consecutive league matches against Nottingham Forest since October 1952 (four in a row).
- Forest haven't ended on the losing side in both league matches against Fulham in a season since 2000-01, when Fulham were promoted to the Premier League.
- The Cottagers have won six of their past seven league games (D1), including each of the past four; they last won five or more in a row under Jean Tigana's stewardship (12 successive wins).
- Forest have failed to score in five of their past six Championship games, although they won their last away game against current league leaders Wolves.
- Fulham have scored a goal in the 88th minute or later in each of their past three Championship outings, winning with 90th-minute goals against both Barnsley and Middlesbrough.
- Indeed, Fulham have won 13 points from losing positions this season; two more points than any other Championship side.