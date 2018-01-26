BBC Sport - FA Cup: Alexis Sanchez was Man Utd's best player against Yeovil - Shearer
Analysis: Sanchez 'best player for Man Utd' on impressive debut
- From the section Man Utd
Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer says Alexis Sanchez was Manchester United's "best player" against Yeovil as the Reds ease past the League Two side in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Yeovil Town 0-4 Manchester United
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup Highlights
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired