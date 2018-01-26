BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Ballinamallard 6-4 Cliftonville
Mallards win 10-goal thriller against Cliftonville
Ballinamallard clinch only their second Premiership win of the season by beating Cliftonville 6-4 in a remarkable match at Ferney Park.
It brings the struggling County Fermanagh team to within a point of one-from-bottom Carrick Rangers at the foot of the table.
Cliftonville striker Joe Gormley scored twice, the second taking him to 100 league goals for the Belfast side.
