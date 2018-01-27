BBC Sport - Jamie Vardy: Leicester striker prepares to take on his Peterborough protege
Vardy prepares to face his protege
Peterborough defender Alex Penny tells BBC East Midlands he is ready to face his mentor Jamie Vardy in the FA Cup.
Penny was playing non-league football when he attended Leicester and England striker Vardy's V9 Academy, which helped him earn a contract with the Posh.
