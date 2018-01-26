BBC Sport - FA Cup: Romelu Lukaku scores a fourth goal to seal victory for Man Utd against Yeovil
Watch: Lukaku scores to seal Man Utd victory
- From the section FA Cup
Watch as Romelu Lukaku scores a fourth goal to seal victory for Manchester United against Yeovil Town in the FA Cup fourth round.
Follow all the in-play clips, radio and text from the FA Cup fourth-round here.
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired