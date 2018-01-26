BBC Sport - FA Cup: Marcus Rashford puts Manchester United ahead against Yeovil
Watch: Rashford strikes to put Man Utd ahead
Marcus Rashford capitalises on a Yeovil Town defensive mix-up to give Manchester United a 1-0 lead in their FA Cup fourth round.
