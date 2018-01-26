BBC Sport - FA Cup: Yeovil Town 0-4 Manchester United highlights

Highlights: Yeovil Town 0-4 Manchester United

  • From the section FA Cup

Alexis Sanchez plays a part in two goals as his Manchester United debut ends in a comfortable 4-0 FA Cup fourth-round victory at League Two strugglers Yeovil Town.

MATCH REPORT: Yeovil 0-4 Manchester United

Watch all the goals from the FA Cup fourth-round here.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Yeovil Town 0-4 Manchester United

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Reading

Video

Highlights: Federer into final as Chung retires

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Bouncy castle' a game-changer for Team GB

Video

How happy is Chelsea boss Antonio Conte?

Video

Watch: Lukaku scores to seal Man Utd victory

Video

FA Cup & chill - Copa90 stars Poet & Vuj take on Lawro

Video

Federer moving better than ever - John Lloyd

  • From the section Tennis
Video

I was very angry and upset - Hahn

Video

Watford already feels like home - Gracia

Video

Chef & physios can make players happy - Carvalhal

Audio

When Beef's golf club went 'missing' with the alligators

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Hockey

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired