Carlisle United sign Cole Stockton and Kris Twardek

League Two Carlisle have signed Hearts striker Cole Stockton on a free transfer, while Millwall midfielder Kris Twardek has joined on loan.
Stockton, who joined Hearts from Tranmere in June, has signed an 18-month deal at Brunton Park.
The 23-year-old made 15 Scottish Premiership appearances this season, but failed to score a goal.
Canada international Twardek, 20, will stay with Carlisle until the end of the season.
