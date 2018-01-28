Italian Serie A
Roma0Sampdoria1

Roma 0-1 Sampdoria

Sampdoria's players celebrate scoring at Roma
Sampdoria secured a first away win in Serie A since 4 November

Striker Edin Dzeko, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea, played as Roma's torrid form continued with a home defeat to Sampdoria.

Colombia forward Duvan Zapata scored 10 minutes from time to settle the game.

Former Manchester City striker Dzeko, 31, played the full 90 minutes but was unable to prevent his side from sliding to defeat.

Roma are without a win in seven league and cup games, and trail leaders Napoli by 16 points.

Roma's sporting director Monchi said offers they had received for Dzeko were "not acceptable".

Dzeko has scored 10 Serie A goals this season.

Meanwhile, sixth-placed Sampdoria's third away league win of the season leaves them four points behind fifth-placed Roma.

Line-ups

Roma

  • 1Ramses Becker
  • 24FlorenziBooked at 79mins
  • 44Manolas
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 11KolarovBooked at 57mins
  • 7PellegriniSubstituted forDefrelat 70'minutes
  • 6Strootman
  • 4Nainggolan
  • 17ÜnderSubstituted forPerottiat 72'minutes
  • 9Dzeko
  • 92El ShaarawySubstituted forAntonucciat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Perotti
  • 15Moreno
  • 16De Rossi
  • 18Lobont
  • 20Fazio
  • 23Defrel
  • 25da Silva Peres
  • 28Skorupski
  • 30Santos da Silva
  • 33Palmieri dos Santos
  • 48Antonucci

Sampdoria

  • 2Viviano
  • 24BereszynskiBooked at 38mins
  • 26Silvestre
  • 13Ferrari
  • 29MurruBooked at 87mins
  • 8Barreto
  • 34TorreiraSubstituted forCapezziat 86'minutes
  • 90RamírezSubstituted forÁlvarezat 72'minutes
  • 16Linetty
  • 91Zapata
  • 9CaprariSubstituted forKownackiat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Puggioni
  • 3Andersen
  • 7Sala
  • 11Álvarez
  • 15Tomic
  • 17Strinic
  • 19Regini
  • 21Verre
  • 27Quagliarella
  • 28Capezzi
  • 92Tozzo
  • 99Kownacki
Referee:
Luca Banti

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamSampdoria
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home19
Away15
Shots on Target
Home8
Away10
Corners
Home10
Away10
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Roma 0, Sampdoria 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Roma 0, Sampdoria 1.

Attempt missed. Radja Nainggolan (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov following a set piece situation.

Diego Perotti (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Leonardo Capezzi (Sampdoria).

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Bartosz Bereszynski.

Booking

Nicola Murru (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mirko Antonucci (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicola Murru (Sampdoria).

Substitution

Substitution, Sampdoria. Leonardo Capezzi replaces Lucas Torreira.

Offside, Sampdoria. Ricardo Álvarez tries a through ball, but Duván Zapata is caught offside.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Gianmarco Ferrari.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Lucas Torreira.

Attempt saved. Dawid Kownacki (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matías Silvestre with a headed pass.

Foul by Alessandro Florenzi (Roma).

Duván Zapata (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Roma 0, Sampdoria 1. Duván Zapata (Sampdoria) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicola Murru with a cross.

Booking

Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Alessandro Florenzi (Roma).

Dawid Kownacki (Sampdoria) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Diego Perotti (Roma) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alessandro Florenzi with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Mirko Antonucci replaces Stephan El Shaarawy.

Hand ball by Kostas Manolas (Roma).

Edin Dzeko (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matías Silvestre (Sampdoria).

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Diego Perotti replaces Cengiz Ünder.

Substitution

Substitution, Sampdoria. Ricardo Álvarez replaces Gastón Ramírez.

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Stephan El Shaarawy.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Gregoire Defrel replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Foul by Kostas Manolas (Roma).

Duván Zapata (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Juan Jesus (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Karol Linetty.

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alessandro Florenzi.

Offside, Roma. Aleksandar Kolarov tries a through ball, but Kevin Strootman is caught offside.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Gianmarco Ferrari.

Juan Jesus (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Duván Zapata (Sampdoria).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

