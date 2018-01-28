Spanish La Liga
Barcelona2Alavés1

Barcelona 2-1 Alaves

Lionel Messi scores for Barcelona against Alaves
Lionel Messi has scored 20 La Liga goals this season

Philippe Coutinho's Barcelona league debut ended in victory as his new side came from behind to beat lowly Alaves at the Nou Camp.

Former Manchester City forward John Guidetti beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen after racing clear to give the visitors a surprise lead.

Lionel Messi had a free-kick touched on to the post by Alaves keeper Fernando Pacheco before Luis Suarez equalised.

Messi secured the points for the La Liga leaders with a sublime free-kick.

Barcelona are 11 points clear of nearest rivals Atletico Madrid, who won 3-0 earlier on Sunday at home to Las Palmas.

Basque club Alaves, 17th in the table, were on course to cause an upset when Guidetti, on loan from Celta Vigo, fired his side ahead in the first half.

Barca dominated possession but looked set for a frustrating night.

Messi had an earlier free-kick touched onto the post while Paulinho had another chance hooked off the line and Coutinho, a £142m signing from Liverpool, had a shot deflected wide.

Alaves were lively throughout and could have added a second goal soon after going ahead, Ruben Sobrino seeing a chance clawed away by Ter Stegen, while Ruben Duarte was denied by Gerard Pique's block.

Suarez volleyed home after being teed up by Andres Iniesta for Barca's equaliser before Messi's brilliant set-piece near the end sealed the points.

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Cabral SemedoSubstituted forSergiat 52'minutes
  • 3Piqué
  • 23Umtiti
  • 19DigneSubstituted forAlbaat 52'minutes
  • 14CoutinhoSubstituted forAlcácerat 66'minutes
  • 15Paulinho
  • 4Rakitic
  • 8Iniesta
  • 9L Suárez
  • 10Messi

Substitutes

  • 5Busquets
  • 13Cillessen
  • 17Alcácer
  • 18Alba
  • 20Sergi
  • 22Vidal
  • 24Mina

Alavés

  • 1Pacheco
  • 4Ruano
  • 5Laguardia
  • 6Maripán
  • 3DuarteBooked at 27minsSubstituted forDemirovicat 89'minutes
  • 21PérezSubstituted forPedrazaat 63'minutes
  • 23Medrán
  • 22WakasoBooked at 22mins
  • 11Gómez
  • 10GuidettiSubstituted forEl Haddadiat 75'minutes
  • 7Sobrino

Substitutes

  • 2Vigaray
  • 13Sivera
  • 17Pedraza
  • 24El Haddadi
  • 26Diéguez
  • 29Demirovic
  • 32Aguirregabiria
Referee:
Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva
Attendance:
62,369

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamAlavés
Possession
Home78%
Away22%
Shots
Home18
Away7
Shots on Target
Home12
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Barcelona 2, Alavés 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Alavés 1.

Paulinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alfonso Pedraza (Alavés).

Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

Ibai Gómez (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paco Alcácer.

Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rubén Sobrino (Alavés).

Substitution

Substitution, Alavés. Ermedin Demirovic replaces Rubén Duarte.

Foul by Paulinho (Barcelona).

Mubarak Wakaso (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Munir El Haddadi (Alavés) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).

Rubén Duarte (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Víctor Laguardia.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 2, Alavés 1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

Paco Alcácer (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mubarak Wakaso (Alavés).

Attempt missed. Paulinho (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Alavés. Munir El Haddadi replaces John Guidetti.

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Guillermo Maripán (Alavés).

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 1, Alavés 1. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrés Iniesta with a cross.

Attempt saved. Paulinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Paulinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gerard Piqué.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Guillermo Maripán.

Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rubén Sobrino (Alavés).

Offside, Barcelona. Andrés Iniesta tries a through ball, but Ivan Rakitic is caught offside.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Fernando Pacheco.

Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Paco Alcácer replaces Philippe Coutinho.

Attempt saved. Paulinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luis Suárez.

Substitution

Substitution, Alavés. Alfonso Pedraza replaces Hernán Pérez.

Attempt missed. Álvaro Medrán (Alavés) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rubén Duarte.

Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.

Attempt blocked. Rubén Duarte (Alavés) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibai Gómez.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 28th January 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona21183059104957
2Atl Madrid2113713292346
3Valencia21124542251740
4Real Madrid20115443192438
5Villarreal2111463224837
6Sevilla2110382729-233
7Eibar218582633-729
8Celta Vigo208483528728
9Getafe217772621528
10Girona217772929028
11Leganés208482021-128
12Ath Bilbao216962423127
13Real Betis208393341-827
14Espanyol216691828-1024
15Real Sociedad2165103640-423
16Levante2131081830-1219
17Alavés2161141731-1419
18Dep La Coruña2145122446-2217
19Las Palmas2142151650-3414
20Malaga2134141434-2013
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired