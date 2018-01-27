Paris St-Germain 4-0 Montpellier

Edinson Cavani joined Paris St-Germain from Napoli for £55m in July 2013

Edinson Cavani scored the opening goal to become Paris St-Germain's all-time top scorer and help the Ligue 1 leaders cruise past Montpellier.

The Uruguay forward, 30, got his 157th goal in 229 games for the club in all competitions - and was booked for taking his shirt off to celebrate.

Neymar doubled the lead with a penalty before former Manchester United winger Angel Di Maria made it 3-0.

Neymar got the fourth as PSG opened up an 11-point lead in the French league.

It was a welcome return to winning ways for Unai Emery's side after their 2-1 defeat at Lyon last weekend.

In scoring the opener, Cavani surpassed Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the top scorer in PSG's history.

Cavani reached the milestone by tapping in from Adrien Rabiot's cross in the 11th minute.

He has been at the club since July 2013 after joining from Napoli for a reported £55m.