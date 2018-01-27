Match ends, FC Bayern München 5, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2.
Bayern Munich 5-2 Hoffenheim
Bayern Munich recovered from going two goals down after 12 minutes to see off Hoffenheim and increase their lead in the Bundesliga to 16 points.
The leaders fell behind to strikes from Mark Uth and former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry, who is on loan at Hoffenheim from Bayern.
But goals from Robert Lewandowksi and Jerome Boateng pulled the hosts level with 25 minutes played.
Kingsley Coman and Arturo Vidal efforts put Bayern in front after the break.
Sandro Wagner added a late fifth for the league leaders.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 32KimmichSubstituted forWagnerat 85'minutes
- 17Boateng
- 4Süle
- 27Alaba
- 24TolissoSubstituted forMüllerat 64'minutes
- 19Rudy
- 23Vidal
- 10RobbenSubstituted forRafinhaat 77'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
- 29Coman
Substitutes
- 2Wagner
- 7Ribéry
- 11Rodríguez
- 13Rafinha
- 14Bernat
- 22Starke
- 25Müller
Hoffenheim
- 1Baumann
- 4BicakcicBooked at 22minsSubstituted forAkpogumaat 45'minutes
- 22Vogt
- 21HübnerBooked at 34minsSubstituted forKramaricat 67'minutes
- 32Geiger
- 3Kaderábek
- 11Grillitsch
- 7RuppSubstituted forAmiriat 59'minutes
- 17Zuber
- 19Uth
- 29Gnabry
Substitutes
- 16Schulz
- 18Amiri
- 20Zulj
- 25Akpoguma
- 27Kramaric
- 28Szalai
- 33Stolz
- Referee:
- Manuel Gräfe
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away21
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 5, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Sandro Wagner tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 5, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2. Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner.
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Uth (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Foul by Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München).
Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sandro Wagner replaces Joshua Kimmich.
Attempt missed. Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Attempt saved. Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).
Nadiem Amiri (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nadiem Amiri (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Rafinha replaces Arjen Robben.
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Jérôme Boateng.
Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Serge Gnabry (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Foul by Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München).
Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Andrej Kramaric replaces Benjamin Hübner.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 4, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2. Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Arjen Robben with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Kevin Akpoguma.
Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Florian Grillitsch with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller replaces Corentin Tolisso.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 3, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski with a through ball.
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Jérôme Boateng.
Attempt blocked. Mark Uth (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Hübner.
Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Attempt missed. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Arjen Robben with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Steven Zuber.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Nadiem Amiri replaces Lukas Rupp.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.