Valencia 1-4 Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 20-plus goals in each of his nine seasons for Real Madrid in all competitions

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice from the penalty spot as Real Madrid saw off Valencia to ease the pressure on boss Zinedine Zidane.

It saw fourth-placed Real close the gap on the hosts to two points, with a game in hand, although they remain 16 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Ronaldo converted after being fouled in the box and added a second following a push on Karim Benzema before half-time.

Valencia's Santi Mina pulled one back, before Marcelo added a third for Real.

Toni Kroos then put the game beyond the hosts with a superb long-range strike for Zidane's side one minute from time.

Zidane said he was enduring his "worst moment" as Real coach after the European champions were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Leganes on Wednesday at the Bernabeu.

The Frenchman also suggested his future at the club depends on whether they can beat Paris St-Germain in the Champions League last-16 next month.

Line-ups

Valencia

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 21Montoya
  • 24Garay
  • 17Coquelin
  • 15Latorre GruesoSubstituted forHoelgebaum Pereiraat 77'minutes
  • 7Ganchinho GuedesSubstituted forSolerat 45'minutes
  • 10ParejoBooked at 87mins
  • 16Kondogbia
  • 14GayáBooked at 60mins
  • 22Mina Lorenzo
  • 19RodrigoSubstituted forZazaat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Doménech
  • 6Maksimovic
  • 8Vietto
  • 9Zaza
  • 11Hoelgebaum Pereira
  • 18Soler
  • 30Vidal Miralles

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 2CarvajalBooked at 71mins
  • 5VaraneBooked at 63mins
  • 6Nacho
  • 12Marcelo
  • 10ModricSubstituted forKovacicat 88'minutes
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 11BaleBooked at 52minsSubstituted forVázquezat 69'minutes
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forAsensioat 78'minutes
  • 7Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 13Casilla
  • 15Hernández
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Llorente
  • 20Asensio
  • 21Mayoral
  • 23Kovacic
Referee:
Javier Estrada Fernández
Attendance:
47,034

Match Stats

Home TeamValenciaAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home20
Away22

Live Text

Match ends, Valencia 1, Real Madrid 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Valencia 1, Real Madrid 4.

Foul by Marcelo (Real Madrid).

Martín Montoya (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).

Goal!

Goal! Valencia 1, Real Madrid 4. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Mateo Kovacic replaces Luka Modric.

Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

Simone Zaza (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Daniel Parejo (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Daniel Parejo (Valencia).

Hand ball by Simone Zaza (Valencia).

Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andreas Pereira (Valencia).

Goal!

Goal! Valencia 1, Real Madrid 3. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Asensio.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ezequiel Garay.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.

Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Martín Montoya (Valencia).

Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Francis Coquelin (Valencia).

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andreas Pereira (Valencia).

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ezequiel Garay (Valencia).

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Karim Benzema.

Substitution

Substitution, Valencia. Andreas Pereira replaces Toni Lato.

Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Martín Montoya (Valencia).

Substitution

Substitution, Valencia. Simone Zaza replaces Rodrigo Moreno.

Foul by Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).

José Gayá (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Saturday 27th January 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona2017305794854
2Atl Madrid2012712992043
3Valencia21124542251740
4Real Madrid20115443192438
5Villarreal2010462822634
6Sevilla2010282628-232
7Eibar218582633-729
8Celta Vigo208483528728
9Girona217772929028
10Getafe207672520527
11Ath Bilbao216962423127
12Real Betis208393341-827
13Leganés197481719-225
14Espanyol206681625-924
15Real Sociedad206593436-223
16Levante2131081830-1219
17Alavés2061131629-1319
18Dep La Coruña2145122446-2217
19Las Palmas2042141647-3114
20Malaga2134141434-2013
View full Spanish La Liga table

