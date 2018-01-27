Match ends, Valencia 1, Real Madrid 4.
Valencia 1-4 Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice from the penalty spot as Real Madrid saw off Valencia to ease the pressure on boss Zinedine Zidane.
It saw fourth-placed Real close the gap on the hosts to two points, with a game in hand, although they remain 16 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.
Ronaldo converted after being fouled in the box and added a second following a push on Karim Benzema before half-time.
Valencia's Santi Mina pulled one back, before Marcelo added a third for Real.
Toni Kroos then put the game beyond the hosts with a superb long-range strike for Zidane's side one minute from time.
Zidane said he was enduring his "worst moment" as Real coach after the European champions were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Leganes on Wednesday at the Bernabeu.
The Frenchman also suggested his future at the club depends on whether they can beat Paris St-Germain in the Champions League last-16 next month.
Line-ups
Valencia
- 13Murara Neto
- 21Montoya
- 24Garay
- 17Coquelin
- 15Latorre GruesoSubstituted forHoelgebaum Pereiraat 77'minutes
- 7Ganchinho GuedesSubstituted forSolerat 45'minutes
- 10ParejoBooked at 87mins
- 16Kondogbia
- 14GayáBooked at 60mins
- 22Mina Lorenzo
- 19RodrigoSubstituted forZazaat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Doménech
- 6Maksimovic
- 8Vietto
- 9Zaza
- 11Hoelgebaum Pereira
- 18Soler
- 30Vidal Miralles
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 2CarvajalBooked at 71mins
- 5VaraneBooked at 63mins
- 6Nacho
- 12Marcelo
- 10ModricSubstituted forKovacicat 88'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 11BaleBooked at 52minsSubstituted forVázquezat 69'minutes
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forAsensioat 78'minutes
- 7Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 13Casilla
- 15Hernández
- 17Vázquez
- 18Llorente
- 20Asensio
- 21Mayoral
- 23Kovacic
- Referee:
- Javier Estrada Fernández
- Attendance:
- 47,034
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away22
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Valencia 1, Real Madrid 4.
Foul by Marcelo (Real Madrid).
Martín Montoya (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).
Goal!
Goal! Valencia 1, Real Madrid 4. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mateo Kovacic replaces Luka Modric.
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Simone Zaza (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Daniel Parejo (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Parejo (Valencia).
Hand ball by Simone Zaza (Valencia).
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andreas Pereira (Valencia).
Goal!
Goal! Valencia 1, Real Madrid 3. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Asensio.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ezequiel Garay.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Martín Montoya (Valencia).
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Francis Coquelin (Valencia).
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andreas Pereira (Valencia).
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ezequiel Garay (Valencia).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Karim Benzema.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Andreas Pereira replaces Toni Lato.
Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martín Montoya (Valencia).
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Simone Zaza replaces Rodrigo Moreno.
Foul by Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).
José Gayá (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.