Navid Nasseri: Gillingham sign Iran Under-21 international

Gillingham are 12th in the League One table

League One side Gillingham have signed midfielder Navid Nasseri on a deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

The 21-year-old has been on trial with the Gills, and has featured in the Kent Senior Cup.

Nasseri has had spells at Bury, Birmingham and Macclesfield but has never played a senior game in England.

He has represented Iran at under-21 level and has most recently been playing for Swedish side Syrianska.

