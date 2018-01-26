Mark Duffy: Sheffield United winger extends contract

Mark Duffy helped Sheffield United win promotion to the Championship in 2016-17

Sheffield United winger Mark Duffy has signed a new two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 32-year-old has scored seven goals in 63 league appearances for the Championship Blades since joining from Birmingham City in June 2016.

"I'm absolutely over the moon. The club is on the way up and it's somewhere you want to be," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"I had 18 months left on my deal and I was delighted when the club came and said they wanted to extend it."