BBC Sport - FA Cup: Mike Flynn 'not feeling any pressure'
Mike Flynn 'not feeling any pressure'
- From the section Newport
Ahead of Newport County's fourth-round tie against Premier League Tottenham Hotspur, Exiles manager Mike Flynn talks to Wales Today about the challenge his side face.
Flynn oversaw the Exiles' survival in League Two last season and masterminded victory over Championship side Leeds United in the third round to set up Saturday's mouth-watering game.
Newport haven't beaten top-flight opposition since they beat Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup in 1964.
