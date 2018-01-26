BBC Sport - Football Focus: Javi Gracia says fitting in at Watford has been 'easy'
Watford already feels like home - Gracia
- From the section Watford
Watford's new manager Javi Gracia tells Football Focus' Mark Clemmit that his new club is like a "family" and he already "feels at home".
WATCH MORE: FA Cup & chill - Copa90 stars Poet & Vui take on Lawro
Watch Football Focus live from Notts County on BBC One at 12:00 GMT on Saturday and on the BBC Sport website and app.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired