BBC Sport - Football Focus: Javi Gracia says fitting in at Watford has been 'easy'

Watford already feels like home - Gracia

  • From the section Watford

Watford's new manager Javi Gracia tells Football Focus' Mark Clemmit that his new club is like a "family" and he already "feels at home".

WATCH MORE: FA Cup & chill - Copa90 stars Poet & Vui take on Lawro

Watch Football Focus live from Notts County on BBC One at 12:00 GMT on Saturday and on the BBC Sport website and app.

Top videos

Video

Watford already feels like home - Gracia

  • From the section Watford
Video

Highlights: Federer into final as Chung retires

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Bouncy castle' a game-changer for Team GB

Video

How happy is Chelsea boss Antonio Conte?

Video

FA Cup & chill - Copa90 stars Poet & Vuj take on Lawro

Video

Federer moving better than ever - John Lloyd

  • From the section Tennis
Video

I was very angry and upset - Hahn

Video

FA Cup archive: Man Utd beat Yeovil in 2015

Video

Chef & physios can make players happy - Carvalhal

Audio

When Beef's golf club went 'missing' with the alligators

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Defoe on Bradley: 'We had an instant connection'

  • From the section News
Video

Schoolboy in three-point masterclass

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Hockey

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired