Scotland: Hibs' Neil Lennon flattered by link to national team job

Neil Lennon is contracted at Hibs until 2020

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon says he is flattered to have been mooted for the Scotland job by Brendan Rodgers.

The Celtic boss says Lennon would be the ideal candidate to replace Gordon Strachan as national team manager.

Michael O'Neill this week turned down the opportunity to take the Scotland job and has agreed an extended contract with Northern Ireland.

"I'm not speaking from a personal point of view, but it's a great job," said 46-year-old Lennon.

"If an approach comes, and it's a huge if, then we will deal with it accordingly but until then there's no further comment," the Hibs boss added.

"It's very flattering from someone of Brendan's stature in the game and I appreciate the sentiment, but I am the Hibs manager."

Lennon, who led Hibs back to the top flight by winning last season's Scottish Championship, recently agreed a new deal at Easter Road that runs until 2020.

Strachan left the Scotland job after failing to guide the country to this year's World Cup following an unsuccessful Euro 2016 campaign.

"I've said it before, but they should have kept Gordon on and there is progress being made," Lennon added.

"They targeted Michael and that has not come to fruition but I'm sure there will be plenty of other contenders for the job. It is a good job - there is no question of that."