Danny Wilson: Rangers defender has Colorado Rapids medical

Danny Wilson (left) last featured for Rangers in the December 0-0 draw with Celtic

Rangers boss Graeme Murty has confirmed Danny Wilson has undergone a medical with Colorado Rapids and is considering a move to the American club.

Defender Wilson, 26, is in the final few months of his contract at Ibrox having re-joined Rangers in 2015.

He left the club for Liverpool in 2010 and returned after spells at Blackpool, Bristol City and Hearts.

Wilson has played five times for Scotland but last featured for his country in 2011.

Colorado Rapids play in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference and open their 2018 campaign in March after CONCACAF Champions League matches next month.

Meanwhile, Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack, 25, will have surgery on a knee injury but defensive team-mate Ross McCrorie, 19, will not need an operation on a foot problem.

Murty, who this week added midfielder Greg Docherty to his squad, said Jack "will be out for an extended period" but added: "It's premature to say he will be out for the season."