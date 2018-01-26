BBC Sport - FA Cup & chill - Copa90 stars Poet & Vuj take on Lawro at FA Cup fourth-round predictions
FA Cup & chill - Copa90 stars Poet & Vuj take on Lawro
- From the section FA Cup
Social media stars Poet and Vuj are bewitched by the magic of the FA Cup as they take on Lawro in this week's Football Focus predictions.
READ MORE:FA Cup fourth-round predictions - Lawro v Poet and Vuj
Yeovil v Manchester United is live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website and App from 19:30 GMT on Friday.
Watch Football Focus live from Notts County on BBC One at 1200 GMT on Saturday and on the BBC Sport website and App.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired