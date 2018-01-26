Jack Hendry: Celtic's 'low bid' for Dundee defender rejected

Jack Hendry returned to Scotland last year after two years in English football

Dundee manager Neil McCann says the club have rejected "a low bid" from Celtic for defender Jack Hendry.

The 22-year-old Scot has made 28 appearances for the Dark Blues since joining them on a two-year contract from Wigan Athletic in August.

He was previously loaned to Shrewsbury Town and MK Dons after joining Wigan from Partick Thistle.

"I would think there would be more interest in the player," said McCann, whose side are 10th in the Premiership.

"But clearly they were told it wasn't enough and that will be the message if it continues in that vein.

"There's been a bid, a low bid, very low, but nothing since."

Celtic signed defender Marvin Compper, 32, earlier in the transfer window but the German has since picked up an injury.

Danish centre-half Erik Sviatchenko has been loaned back to his former club FC Midtjylland until the end of the season.