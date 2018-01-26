Alex Fisher: Yeovil Town sign Motherwell striker on free transfer

Alex Fisher last featured for Motherwell in their 2-0 win over Hamilton in the Scottish Cup on Saturday

Yeovil Town have signed Motherwell striker Alex Fisher on a free transfer on an 18-month deal.

Fisher, 27, failed to score in 19 appearances for the Steelmen after joining from Inverness in the summer.

He could make his debut for the Glovers in Friday's FA Cup fourth round tie against Manchester United.

"Having played in the Scottish Premiership, dropping down to us in League Two is huge," Yeovil boss Darren Way told the club website.

