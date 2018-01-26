Mallik Wilks: Grimsby Town sign Leeds United striker on loan

From the section

Mallik Wilks made 24 appearances for Accrington in all competitions

Grimsby Town have signed Leeds United striker Mallik Wilks on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old had a loan spell with the Mariners' League Two rivals Accrington Stanley earlier this season, scoring three goals in 19 league games.

Wilks could make his debut in Saturday's trip to leaders Luton Town.

Russell Slade's side are currently 16th in the table, nine points above the relegation zone and 12 outside the play-off places.

