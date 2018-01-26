BBC Sport - Alexis Sanchez: Jose Mourinho compares signing to an 'amazing orange'

Mourinho compares Sanchez to an 'amazing orange'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says they have plucked "the roundest and juiciest orange from the top of the tree" by beating their rivals to sign Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez agreed a deal worth £14m a year after tax to move from Arsenal, having been linked with Manchester City.

The Chilean moved to Old Trafford in a swap deal with Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

