Roque Mesa: Sevilla target Swansea City midfielder for loan deal

Roque Mesa made his Premier League debut for Swansea against Manchester United in August

Sevilla are in talks with Swansea City about the possibility of signing Roque Mesa on loan until the end of the season.

Mesa, who arrived at the Liberty Stadium from Las Palmas for £11m in the summer of 2017, has made 11 Premier League appearances, starting nine.

But he has only played in one league game since Carlos Carvalhal was appointed manager in December 2017.

That was the 2-1 win against Watford in Carvalhal's first game in charge.

Sevilla are sixth in La Liga, and have reached the Copa del Rey semi-finals after beating Atletico Madrid in the last eight.