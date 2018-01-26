Michael Devlin: Aberdeen sign defender and reject third McKenna bid

Michael Devlin (left) is currently recovering from a knee injury

Aberdeen have signed defender Michael Devlin from Hamilton Academical for an undisclosed fee.

Devlin, 24, will continue his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury at Pittodrie and could return to playing in March, having been out since May.

Meanwhile, Derek McInnes' Dons have rejected a third Hull City bid for centre-half Scott McKenna, 21.

"Derek McInnes didn't have to sell the club to me," Devlin told Aberdeen's website after joining until 2021.

"As soon as I heard of Aberdeen's interest I couldn't wait to join the Dons to hopefully win trophies and play regular European football."

Preston North End, who are managed by Devlin's former Accies boss Alex Neil, this week denied a deal had been struck for Devlin to join them.

McInnes is a long-time admirer of Devlin and had planned to bring the player north before injury struck in Hamilton's final league game of last season against Dundee.

That ruled him out of the club's crucial Premiership play-off final matches against Dundee United, which they survived by virtue of Greg Docherty's second-leg strike.

Docherty himself sealed a move away from Accies this week after agreeing a long-term deal with Rangers.

Devlin made his Hamilton debut against Rangers at Ibrox in January 2011, then-manager Billy Reid handing him a start at the age of 17.

He has gone on to make almost 150 appearances for the club.

Scotland Under-21 international McKenna is wanted by Championship strugglers Hull in their fight against relegation to England's third tier.

The Tigers had two differently structured bids of £300,000 rejected by the Dons earlier in the month.

And BBC Scotland has learned the latest offer is higher but less than the £700,000 that has been reported.